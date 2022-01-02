2 more in, 2 out: The Nottingham Forest January transfer business that could happen

Nottingham Forest kicked off the January transfer window in style with the addition of Keinan Davis on loan until the end of the season.

Steve Cooper will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad as the Reds aim to chase down the play-off places in the second half of the campaign. There are some areas of the squad that are a little light where Forest will want to bring in some reinforcements and others where there is arguably too much competition.

Cooper has predominantly deployed a three at the back formation at Forest and therefore it would not be a surprise to see the club bolster their backline this month, time will tell what calibre of player they can attract.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the transfer business that could happen at the City Ground this month…

In

Steve Cook and John Souttar have been thrown into the ring as potential new centre backs at Forest in January.

The latter’s contract expires at the end of the season at Heart of Midlothian and Cook has fallen out of favour at Dean Court.

Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have nailed down spaces on either side of the defensive trio since Cooper has arrived at the club.

It remains to be seen though who will play the centre role in the back three moving forward.

Tobias Figueiredo’s deal ends this summer and Ryan Yates has proven himself as an effective central midfielder, so the position remains a missing piece of the jig-saw.

Looking at the depth chart, Forest could also do with another central midfielder , if one of James Garner or Ryan Yates was to suffer an injury than with the current personnel it would be tough to replace their contributions.

Out

There a lot of wingers scrambling for game time at the moment with Xande Silva throwing himself into the mix in recent weeks.

With Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel usually all vying for two places in the starting XI, there is a chance that some players’ limited opportunities could affect morale.

With youth on his side Mighten could be a candidate for a loan move, although Cooper will be keen to ensure he still has sufficient depth in his squad to push on despite the busy schedule that lies ahead.

27-year-old third choice goalkeeper Jordan Smith may be better off out on loan rather than playing for the under-23’s side.

If a potential suitor emerges it would be a good opportunity to gain some first team action, such that is not forthcoming at Forest.