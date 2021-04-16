2 MK Dons players who you’d imagine will want to leave Stadium:MK this summer for pastures new

MK Dons have had an up and down season and though they’ve played some really nice football at times it looks as though a mid-table finish is on the horizon for them in the final weeks of the Sky Bet League One campaign.

Certainly, they have impressed at times with some of the football that they have put on display but they’ve also frustrated at points with silly results and that has left them looking set to finish in the middle of the table.

The summer window is an important one, then, where they’ll be looking to add to their squad and kick on once more but there is also obviously the potential for some players to want to move on from the club.

With that in mind, then, we’re considering two players that may aim to be at a new team for next season…

Sam Nombe

Nombe got himself a loan move to Luton Town at the beginning of this season and he’ll be eager to try and make that stick at Championship level, with an option in his deal to remain at Luton permanently if the Hatters so wish.

Indeed, he’s a talented young player and with MK Dons now likely to be in League One for next season, perhaps he’ll be keen to try and remain at second-tier level on an individual note.

We’ll have to see whether Luton do indeed take up their option to get him though and, if they don’t, whether Nombe pushes for another Championship move or heads back to Milton Keynes.

Hiram Boateng

Hiram Boateng has been on loan at Cambridge United where he has impressed, helping them challenge for automatic promotion into Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he said earlier this week that he has loved his time with the U’s and admitted that he’s not yet decided on his future with his contract with MK Dons up at the end of next season.

If Cambridge do go up, could he want to sort out a more permanent move to the club? Time will tell…