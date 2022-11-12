2 Millwall youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Millwall are enjoying a good season so far under Gary Rowett, looking to push for the play-off places this term.

The Lions did some excellent business in the summer, recruiting George Honeyman from Hull, Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard, Benik Afobe from Stoke and Andreas Voglsammer from Union Berlin on permanent deals.

Rowett also made impressive use of the loan market, with Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton arriving temporarily from Leeds, as well as Callum Styles from Barnsley.

All of these signings have been regulars in the first team, with Flemming perhaps being the standout addition.

With a strong looking squad, Rowett has the depth at his disposal to be able to send some of the younger members of his squad out on loan for invaluable experience.

The 48-year-old has proven that there is a pathway for youngsters to break into his first team, Danny McNamara and Billy Mitchell are both academy products and are now regulars. Rowett has also shown that he will reward players for good loan spells away from the club, Tyler Burey had a productive stint with Hartlepool last season in League Two and has featured more frequently since returning.

We look at two Millwall players who could do with a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window…

Hayden Muller

The 20-year-old defender has only made a handful of senior appearances for the Lions since making his debut in 2020.

He spent the first half of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, but was recalled by Millwall in January. Muller has struggled for minutes since returning from McDiarmid Park and at this vital stage of his career, he needs game time for his development.

Rowett has plenty of options at the centre half, with the experience of Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace being a solid backline for many years, while loanee Cresswell has also impressed in that position, pushing Muller further down the pecking order.

Isaac Olaofe

Olaofe is another of the club’s academy products and the 22-year-old striker has also found his opportunities limited in the first team this season.

He has spent some successful time on loan away from The Den, most notably with Sutton United, where he scored 26 goals in 80 appearances across three separate loan spells, helping Matt Gray’s side to both promotion from the National League and survival in their first season in League Two. He has also spent time in Scotland with St Johnstone on a temporary basis.

But Olaofe’s impressive form at Gander Green Lane does not seem to have been enough to convince Rowett to give him more first team chances, so perhaps another loan spell is needed to continue his career progression.