2 Millwall youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Landing both Scott Malone and George Long on free transfers represented excellent early business for Millwall but things have slowed down a little for them since.

They’re yet to add any more players to Gary Rowett’s squad and, if reports are to be believed, appear to be struggling to prize Josh Windass away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Being smart in the transfer market is going to be important because Millwall aren’t going to have a huge amount to spend this summer, a factor that may see them look to the academy to bolster their squad as well.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two Millwall youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign…

Hayden Muller

Hayden Muller was handed his debut in the 2019/20 campaign and added three more senior appearances to his tally last term but next season could be where we really start to see him breakthrough.

Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson have both proven themselves brilliant centre-backs for Rowett but Murray Wallace and Alex Pearce have been less convincing, which means Muller may well be able to force his way into the back three.

The 19-year-old looked calm, composed, and very rarely out of place when he got the opportunity to impress last term – with the Lions boss’ comments illustrating he’s clearly a fan.

Muller’s confidence on the ball could also see him rise up the pecking order at the Den, with Rowett likely to want his team to have more control over games as they look to build on their 11th-place finish in 2020/21.

Junior Tiensia

Millwall may have just signed Malone permanently after a hugely impressive season on loan from Derby County but Junior Tiensia could still get a chance to impress this season.

The 30-year-old summer signing is clearly going to be first choice but Rowett doesn’t have a huge amount of options beyond him and that may that leave the door open for Tiensia to make his mark.

Whether it’s through rest, rotation, suspension, or injury, a replacement for Malone is going to be needed at some point and the 20-year-old looks the obvious option.

The hard-working and energetic defender has the raw attributes to excel at wing-back and will be hungry to impress.

Don’t be surprised if we see him make an impact this term.