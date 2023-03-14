2 Millwall youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season

As we enter the final months of the 2022/23 season, there is still plenty for Millwall to play for in the Championship.

Sitting sixth in the table, two points clear of seventh place Norwich, Gary Rowett’s side are well in the frame to claim a play-off place, and with it, a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Even so, there may already be some at the club who are starting to plan for next season, and the summer transfer window.

But while Millwall will, like any side, no doubt want to recruit from elsewhere in the transfer market, there are certain young players at the club, who may soon have a greater role to play at senior level.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Millwall youngsters who could be worth keeping an eye on over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, right here.

Aidomo Emakhu

Despite the fact he is still only 19-years-old, Emakhu joined Millwall earlier this season, with some considerable first-team experience under his belt.

Prior to making the move to The Den, the striker made 45 appearances in all competitions for Shamrock Rovers in the Republic of Ireland, playing at top-flight level, and scoring six goals in that time.

As a result, there may be a sense that he is already well prepared to cope with the challenges of first-team football, and having been given a brief cameo against Championship leaders Burnley by Rowett last month, it seems there is a confidence at The Den about what he might be able to do going forward.

Abdul Abdulmalik

It is perhaps an indicator of Abdulmalik’s potential, that he had already been linked with Arsenal, and had a trail with Southampton, before signing a new deal with Millwall back in the summer of 2021.

The fact he did choose to remain at Millwall therefore looks like it could be a coup for the Championship side, given he has previously been capped by England at youth level, while also producing an impressive scoring return in the FA Youth Cup for the Lions’ Under 18s’ team.

Indeed, having impressed from the bench in a first-team behind closed doors friendly with Danish top-flight side Bronby earlier in the current campaign, it could be argued that it would not be a huge surprise to see the 19-year-old make his competitive senior debut for Millwall, at some point in the not too distant future.