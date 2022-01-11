2 Millwall transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Millwall will be hoping to exit the January transfer window in better shape than they started it, with the play-offs still a realistic objective at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side find themselves seven points from the much-desired top-six spots but they do possess two games in hand on Huddersfield Town in sixth.

The Den has become somewhat of a fortress again this season, with the Lions losing just twice on home soil, which could be key for what remains of this campaign.

As the rumour mill keeps on spinning, we take a look at two Millwall transfer stories to keep an eye out for as the month progresses…

Jed Wallace

The future of Jed Wallace is an interesting story of this January transfer window, with Sky Sports (Transfer Centre: 5/1/2022; 11:33am) naming Besiktas as an interested party who were close to agreeing a deal for the 27-year-old.

John Percy at The Telegraph later confirmed that Nottingham Forest had shown interest in Wallace, before Portsmouth-based outlet, The News, credited Leeds United and Watford with an interest in the talismanic figure at The Den.

It remains to be seen what the next move might be for Wallace, or whether a move will be sanctioned this month.

Wallace’s contract expires in the summer, meaning that any stalling from Millwall’s end could result in him leaving for free when this season draws to a close.

Louie Sibley

Millwall have seen a bid for Derby County attacking midfielder Louie Sibley rejected, as per reports from The Telegraph and London News Online.

London News Online’s report has also stated that the Lions have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Fortuna Sittard’s 23-year-old Zian Flemming.

Millwall’s interest in two creative sparks who operate as attacking midfielders could be perceived as a sign that Wallace might be heading for the exit door.