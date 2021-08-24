2 Millwall transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Millwall are facing a pivotal period as the deadline for the end of the transfer window nears with the Lions still having work to do in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

The Lions have had a decent transfer window so far with Gary Rowett having been able to add the likes of George Saville, Benik Afobe, Scott Malone, George Long and Dan Ballard to their squad.

Those additions have all added extra quality and strength in depth for Millwall this season.

However, after managing to pick up just two points from their opening four Championship matches it is clear that they need to do a little more business.

There have been some outgoings as well for Millwall during the summer transfer window so far with the likes of Shane Ferguson, Shaun Williams and Frank Fielding all leaving the club at the end of their deals.

That has relieved some pressure off the Lions’ wage bill but there remains one or two more players that Millwall might want to move on before the 31st August deadline.

With all that in mind, we take a look at TWO transfer dilemmas that are looming for the Lions as the deadline nears…

Who to bring into the club to provide extra creativity

As the transfer window heads towards a conclusion, Rowett has indicated that there is one position that Millwall are aiming to strengthen as a priority.

As reported by South London Press sports editor Richard Crawley, Rowett has informed the club that he wants to try and bring in a new creative attacking midfielder to bolster his squad before the deadline.

Millwall are heavily reliant as a side on Jed Wallace to both provide creative moments of inspiration and also get himself around ten to 15 goals as well as he did last season.

Benik Afobe’s arrival has taken some of the pressure off Wallace in terms of goalscoring though.

The likes of Scott Malone and Marlon Romeo are tasked with adding creativity to the table from the wide positions.

Millwall though are still lacking a player in the middle of the park that can unlock defences and provide quality service for Wallace and Afobe.

It is therefore vital that the Lions identify the right option to bring into the club in that area before the transfer window closes.

Trying to move on one or two fringe players

Another major dilemma facing Millwall before the transfer deadline is whether or not they can manage to find buyers for one or two fringe players from within their squad.

Rowett has already made it clear to the media that Millwall, whilst keen to bring in at least one more signing to bolster their squad, would need to move on a couple of players before they can dip into the market again this summer.

It has previously been reported by Football League World that the Lions are open to allowing forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to leave the club before the window comes to a close.

That comes with the Iceland international having fallen far down the pecking order upfront under Rowett with his hard work often not backed up by output in terms of goals in the final third.

However, it remains to be seen whether anyone will come in with the right sort of offer that would enable the Lions to recoup some money for Bodvarsson.

Ben Thompson, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a potential return to Portsmouth. That could be one other move to keep an eye on in terms of potential outgoings at Millwall.

There might also be the opportunity for one or two of Millwall’s young prospects to go out on loan before the deadline as well.

Should any of that happen then Millwall could get the chance to free up some vital funds to make the additions that they want to do before 31st August.