2 Millwall summer transfer decisions facing Gary Rowett when the window opens

Millwall’s play-off challenge persists despite their outside chance at a top six finish.

Gary Rowett’s men are currently 9th in the Championship table with only a handful of games left in the season.

The gap to the play-off places is only four points in what is a fiercely competitive field.

The Lions’ 4-1 win over Barnsley meant the side kept pace with their rivals last weekend, but Rowett’s men will need some favours to leapfrog the teams above them in the table.

But despite this top six push, Millwall will need to start planning for the summer transfer window in what could be a pivotal few months for the future of the club.

Here are two transfer decisions facing Rowett when the window opens…

Jed Wallace’s future

The winger’s future at the club is in doubt with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 28-year old was heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in January before the Reds pulled out of a potential deal.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Millwall players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 George Long Yes No

But with Wallace set to be a free agent in the summer, Millwall will need to either try to tie the club’s number seven down to another contract or look at potential replacements.

Wallace would be a big loss to the side given he has become an important piece of Rowett’s side in recent seasons having contributed six goals and 10 assists this campaign alone.

Tyler Burey

Premier League club Brentford are reportedly interested in making a move for Burey in the summer transfer window.

According to the Sun, the Bees have an interest in the Millwall left-winger and will be looking to bring him to the top flight come the end of the season.

Burey will find the move tempting given Brentford have secured their status as a Premier League club for next season.

This will give Rowett a tough decision over what to do with the future of his bright 21-year old.

It will be difficult to keep hold of the player and replacements may need to be looked at already to get out ahead of any potential issues.