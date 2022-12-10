2 Millwall players whose contract situation should be a priority

After narrowly missing out on the Championship play-off positions last time out, Millwall will be hoping that they can claim a spot this time around.

Recruiting well in the summer, it remains to be seen how big of a January transfer window it will be for Gary Rowett and Co. at The Den.

Rowett will also be keeping a close eye on the contract situations of those already at the club and could make some key decisions before the season comes to an end.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out for the Lions, here, we take a look at 2 players whose contract situation should be prioritised…

Jake Cooper

Jake Cooper has amassed almost 300 appearances for the Lions since his 2017 arrival, with the 27-year-old first arriving on loan from Reading.

Looking purely at this campaign, he has once again been a vital part of a well-performing Lions defence, starting all but one of their Championship fixtures.

A permanent move came to fruition in 2017 for the towering centre-back, who signed a three-year extension at The Den in 2020.

Think you know everything about Millwall FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 1. Who is the club's current kit manufacturer? Hummel Macron Erreà Bukta

Remaining an integral part of the Millwall defence over the past couple of seasons, the Lions should be looking to extend his deal once again.

Not only is he dominant in both boxes, he is also a composed figure who can be trusted when looking to play through the thirds.

George Long

George Long has dethroned Bartosz Bialkowksi from the number-one spot this season, with the 29-year-old having to wait patiently for his opportunity.

Grasping that opportunity when it came earlier in the campaign, Long has proceeded to start the last 12 league matches for the Lions, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 12 goals in the process.

Meeting the demands of the number one jersey at The Den, it would be no surprise if Rowett is considering a fresh deal for the former Hull City man.

Of course, a large chunk of the campaign remains to be played and he will have to continue his form of late to ensure a new contract will be afforded to him.