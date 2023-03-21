Millwall are having another cracking campaign in the Championship under Gary Rowett this season.

After falling short of the play-offs last term, this time around, the Lions are in a commanding position heading into the international break.

Indeed, Millwall currently sit sixth in the Championship standings with eight matches left to play, and hold a three point advantage over Norwich in seventh.

Rowett's side are just one point behind Blackburn in fifth, and four behind Luton in fourth, too.

There are plenty of teams chasing them down, but it could well be an exciting end to the season at The Den.

Looking ahead to the summer at the club, though, whatever division the club are playing in next season, there are bound to be plenty of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, here at FLW, below, we've identified two Millwall players who could be keen on a summer move away from the club for very different reasons.

George Evans

One Millwall player that could potentially be keen on a summer exit is midfielder George Evans.

Evans has been at the club since 2021 when he joined from Derby County, but has really fallen short of much playing time this season.

Indeed, so far, the 28-year-old has made just 11 Championship appearances, with his total minutes on the pitch totalling just 66 minutes - not even one full match.

Furthermore, Evans’ current deal at The Den is currently due to expire this summer, and having been involved so little, it seems very unlikely he or the club are going to be willing to agree fresh terms.

As such, Evans is surely going to be keen on a free transfer elsewhere this summer and to a club that can offer him much more game time.

Aidomo Emakhu (LOAN)

You'd be forgiven if you weren't entirely familiar with this name on this list, or indeed his playing style and qualities, but Aidomo Emakhu is another Millwall player who could be keen on heading out of The Den this summer.

The 19-year-old only joined Millwall in the January transfer window, arriving from Shamrock Rovers, but there is a big difference between the Irish Premier Division and the Championship.

As such, the Irishman has gone from a regular in his homeland, to having made just a single appearance for Millwall since his arrival.

Emakhu, then, would surely benefit from a loan deal to either League One or League Two this summer, to get both games under his belt, and experience in the EFL.

At 19, there is plenty of time on his side to adapt to this level, and so he could be keen to get out and get regular football this summer.