2 Millwall players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Den

Millwall are ten points off of the top six in the Sky Bet Championship with eight games to go so it’s getting hard to see the Lions making the play-offs this season.

Of course, they’ll try and win all their games and see what happens but they need a lot that is out of their control to go their way right now.

The summer transfer window, then, could be one where Millwall try to build further and really make a top-six challenge happen next season but, of course, it remains to be seen who they can sign and get in with finances tight for every club at the moment.

That said, some players might also be thinking it’s time to move on from The Den this summer window and we’ve identified two that would cause no real shock if they decided to up sticks…

Frank Fielding

Fielding was always going to find it tough to dislodge Bartosz Bialkowski from the Millwall net and so that has proven.

Second choice goalkeepers must always be thinking about the potential future as they surely want to play rather than just sit on a bench and watch.

Fielding is good enough to feature on the regular for the right EFL club and he’ll know that and, with his contract up at the end of this season at the moment, there’s every chance he might want to look elsewhere now.

Shane Ferguson

Ferguson has been used as a sub eleven times this season by Millwall boss Gary Rowett and has only made two starts so there could be a case to suggest he might be looking for pastures new in the summer transfer window.

His contract is another that expires at the end of the season and with that in mind as well, it’s surely possible we will see him leave the Den before the start of a new campaign.