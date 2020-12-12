2 Millwall players who will be feeling the pressure heading into the January transfer window

Millwall are currently enduring their worst Championship run for almost six years under Gary Rowett.

Following Tuesday’s draw with London rivals QPR, the Lions have now gone nine league matches without winning for the first time since the season they were last relegated to League One.

Whilst Rowett’s men have remained solid during their dire run of form, conceding just six times in their previous eight matches, the goals have massively dried up for the South Londoners.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s late equaliser against the Hoops was just Millwall’s fourth on this winless run – meaning only the bottom four in the Championship have scored fewer than the Lions’ 14.

With their strikers scoring just four times between them, we’ve had a look at two players that might be feeling the pressure with the January window around the corner…

The big festive Millwall quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year did Millwall last reach an FA Cup semi-final? 2011 2012 2013 2014

Tom Bradshaw

If the end of 2019 was a period to remember for Bradshaw, following his impressive form under both Neil Harris and Adam Barrett, 2020 has certainly been a year to forget for the Welsh striker.

Bradshaw netted five times across a four game period back then, before scoring a stunning winner at Derby County last December.

However, since that thumping volley at Pride Park, the frontman has scored just twice in 37 appearances, and his poor form has seen him limited to just five starts this term – with Rowett often preferring the likes of Matt Smith, Troy Parrott and even Bodvarsson in recent matches.

According to Transfermarkt, Bradshaw’s Millwall contract expires at the end of this season, and whilst he would appear unlikely to be moved on in January, if his barren run in front of goal continues in the coming weeks, the Lions might just try and cash in on him next month.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

It appears somewhat ironic to be talking about Bodvarsson being under pressure – just five days after the Icelandic striker ended his six-month wait for a goal for either club or country this term.

Prior to his deflected strike against QPR in midweek, the 28-year-old hadn’t found the net since scoring Millwall’s fourth in the final day victory over Huddersfield Town back in July.

And whilst Bodvarsson’s performances have marginally improved at Millwall, he just isn’t doing enough to justify himself being a regular under Rowett moving forward.