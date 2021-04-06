2 Millwall players who need to save their Lions careers in the final weeks of the season

Millwall continue to push hard to make a late dash for the play-offs at the time of writing, with their 2-1 away win over Stoke City yesterday giving the Lions some home that they could just slip into sixth place before the season is out.

It’s a tough ask for any side to make up a gap of eight points at this time in the campaign let alone steal into a top six spot and as a result it may be too tall an order for the South London outfit to achieve.

However that doesn’t mean that Gary Rowett’s men don’t deserve any credit for their exploits this term as they are fully deserving of their current league position as we head into the final six games of their league campaign.

The final weeks of the season do however present a chance for some players in particular to stake a claim for their careers with the club to be saved.

Here we take a look at TWO players who need to save their Millwall careers before the season is out…

Shane Ferguson

Despite Rowett recently confirming that Ferguson is one of the players that the club are preparing to talk to over a new contract, there still seems to be some major doubts over his future at the New Den.

A combination of the emergence of Scott Malone in the left wing back role and injury problems have greatly restricted the Northern Irishman’s game time this term and as a result he could well be in a race against time to earn a new deal.

He is now a firm fixture on the bench after becoming something of a key player at the club over the years since arriving back in 2016 and could well be preparing for another career move.

With his involvement likely to minimal between now and the end of the campaign, Ferguson has a lot of work to do to show that he deserves to stay put for another year or two.

Matt Smith

The towering frontman is another player that was mentioned by the Millwall boss in relation to new contracts, with Rowett claiming that the fact that the striker is out injured right now will not contribute towards the club’s decision over whether to offer him a new deal or not.

Indeed Smith was the club’s top scorer last season but has seen his current campaign disrupted by a broken foot, which has led to the likes of Mason Bennett and Kenneth Zohore leading the line for the time being.

A former Oldham Athletic attacker, the target man now faces a race against time to get some minutes under his belt before the season is out as the club continues to manage his recovery.

He turns 32 in June, which could in turn sway their decision on whether to offer fresh terms or not, with the South Londoners well stocked in the final third at present, thus leaving doubts over the striker’s future.