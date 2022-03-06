2 Millwall players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Millwall’s fine form continued yesterday as they won at Reading to move within three points of the play-off places.

That was a fifth consecutive victory for Gary Rowett’s side, and the Lions will feel they have found momentum at the right time as the season approaches a critical period.

However, no matter what happens in the next few months, it’s sure to be a busy summer window for Millwall, who have some key men entering the final months of their deals, whilst there are a few members of the squad on loan.

Here we look at TWO players who could be on the move ahead of next season…

Jed Wallace

This one is going to be out of the Londoners control, as their star man is going to be out of contract in the summer and it’s no secret that he will have plenty of suitors.

You would imagine that Millwall’s only chance of keeping the winger is if they win promotion, but that can’t be ruled out just yet.

Either way though, Wallace is going to have a big decision to make on his future and it’s likely to be away from The Den.

Tyler Burey

The youngster has been a real positive for the Lions recently, scoring two goals in his previous four games.

Unfortunately for the club, that has attracted attention, with reports claiming that Brentford are monitoring the exciting 20-year-old.

Of course, Millwall won’t want to sell and you could make a strong case to say he should stay at the club to help his development, but the reality is that money can talk and if a Premier League club does make a bid then it will be interesting to see what happens.