2 Millwall players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Millwall had a fairly successful season under Gary Rowett this season although they will feel disappointed not to have made it to the play-offs.

Despite competing for a spot in the top six, Millwall finished the season sat ninth in the league and six points away from the play-offs.

However, despite not making it to their targeted finish, it shows that Rowett’s side are not far off.

With the summer transfer window upon us, the boss will be looking to bring some new names to The Den in the hope of improving his side so they are able to compete to get the finish they are wanting to next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Millwall players who face an uncertain few weeks.

Jed Wallace

With Jed Wallace out of contract at Millwall this summer, the interest surrounding him from other sides has been no secret.

The 28-year-old was already attracting interest back in January with links to Nottingham Forest and Turkish side Besiktas although Wallace revealed he wasn’t close to departing the club.

However, now a move to West Brom looks to be on the cards as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon and the deal is thought to be a rather tempting one.

However, despite previously looking set to leave The Den this summer, the player recently admitted he is “more than happy” to sign a new deal with Millwall but won’t be making any decisions until his wedding has taken place this summer.

It seems like the decision may be in the player’s hands on this one so he will have to take some time to weigh up what he wants.

Zak Lovelace

16-year-old Lovelace has been offered his first professional deal with Millwall this summer after he made his debut for the Lions back in December coming on as a substitution against Coventry City.

Since then, he has made four more first team appearances and looks to have great potential.

However, there has been reported interest in the player from Rangers although Rowett has spoken out and said he hopes the youngster will commit his future to Millwall.

Whether any more will come of the Rangers link is yet to be seen, but the young player certainly has a decision to make that will shape his future.