2 Millwall players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Millwall have typically been operating with one of the smaller squads in the Championship since Gary Rowett replaced Neil Harris in the dugout.

The Lions conducted some interesting recruitment in the summer and appear to have given Rowett more options to cater for the demanding 46 games on the calendar.

Jamie Shackleton, George Honeyman and Callum Styles have freshened up the midfield very nicely, and along with some attacking reinforcements, the club should have the luxury of utilising the loan system to aid the development of their younger fringe players, those of which have the potential to break into the first team.

Here, we have taken a look at two Millwall players who could really do with a loan move away in January…

Hayden Muller

20-year-old defender Muller returned from a loan spell at St Johnstone in January of this year but has not been able to pick up any senior minutes with the Lions since.

The backline at The Den are very well established, with Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Shaun Hutchinson all being reliable performers for some years.

Charlie Cresswell, Ryan Leonard and George Evans would all probably be chosen to step into that defensive trio ahead of Muller, and at this stage of his career senior exposure is required.

Isaac Olaofe

Olaofe caught the eye in League Two last term in a season-long loan spell at Sutton United.

The 22-year-old has also spent a large portion of 2020/21 with Matt Gray’s side and played a key role in them securing the National League title.

Olaofe scored eight goals for the Amber and Chocolates last time out, and his skillset did look transferrable to divisions above the fourth tier in that time, however he has only managed two substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season.

It is hard to see either player breaking into the first team to earn an extended run this season due to their pathway being blocked by more experienced options, and Rowett’s lack of squad rotation at times.

Olaofe in particular would be someone who will have suitors in League Two and One, should he become available for loan in January.