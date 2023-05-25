Millwall had a disappointing end to the Championship season as they missed out on a play-off place despite going into the final day in the top six.

Of course, that will still be hurting Gary Rowett and all connected to the London club, but it’s still a positive that they’re competing for promotion.

However, the fact they came up short was also a reminder of the work that needs to be done for Millwall to get to that next level, and Rowett will no doubt be working on bringing in some quality players to help the group in the summer.

But, as is always the case, outgoing will also be required, and it’s already been confirmed that Scott Malone and Mason Bennett are departing as their deals run down.

And, here we look at TWO Millwall players who could follow them out of The Den in the summer…

2 Bartosz Bialkowski

The keeper had been a regular and reliable figure for the Lions after joining from Ipswich, but he lost his place this season, with George Long establishing himself as Rowett’s number one, although that’s a decision that has been debated among the support.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine that Bialkowski will be happy spending another campaign on the bench. At 35, he is at an age where he will want to play, and he has shown enough to suggest he is still a good Championship keeper.

So, you wouldn’t expect him to be short on offers, and with the Polish stopper having a year left on his deal, he wouldn’t command a big fee. In an ideal world, Rowett will want to keep Bialkowski around, but if he asks to move to play, it’s unlikely they would stand in his way.

1 Zian Flemming

This is one that Millwall fans wouldn’t want to think about, but the reality is that Flemming is going to have attracted attention due to his performances for the side this season.

To hit 15 goals when you’re not an out-and-out striker is hugely impressive, and there’s more to the game of the Dutchman than just goals. So, you can be sure others are taking notice of the 24-year-old.

Fleming was a major investment for Millwall at around £1.7m, but they are sure to make a significant profit if the former Sittard man does depart. Whilst the prospect of losing the attacker is not one anyone wants, Millwall need to be smart in the market, and this could allow them to reinvest in other areas of the squad.