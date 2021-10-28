2 Millwall players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

It’s been an odd season for Millwall, who despite struggling to find their top gear are only outside the play-offs on goal difference after a recent run of four wins in five games.

Less than a fortnight ago, Gary Rowett’s side were booed off in both halves at the Den in a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town, with some supporters calling for the manager to go.

There doesn’t seem any chance of that happening any time soon but the pressure is certainly on for him to improve on the 11th-place finish achieved last season in 2021/22.

The January window could be pivotal to that, particularly if there are any significant new arrivals or departures.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two Millwall players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why…

Jed Wallace

All eyes are likely to be on Wallace as the winter window approaches, with Millwall’s talismanic winger out of contract in the summer and drawing significant links to other clubs.

Football League World exclusively revealed in September that Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are among the clubs monitoring his situation closely.

The 27-year-old has been the beating heart of the Lions’ attacking play for a few years now – scoring 25 goals and adding 24 assists since the start of the 2019/20 campaign – and Gary Rowett will not want to lose his key man midway through the season but given he can walk away for free in the summer, there is likely to be a lot of sides enquiring about a potential cut-price deal in January.

Sources indicated a few months ago that it was looking increasingly difficult to tie him down to a new deal and that may force the south London club’s hand.

Connor Mahoney

There have been glimpses of his quality but Millwall fans will likely feel they’re not seen enough of Connor Mahoney at his best since his arrival from Bournemouth in July 2019.

The winger has been on the fringes of Rowett’s squad again this season – though injury hasn’t helped him – and with his contract set to expire in 2022, other EFL clubs may feel that he could be available on the cheap when the January window rolls around.

He may have only added five goals and seven assists in 65 appearances for the Lions but when he is on song he can be such a nuisance for opposition defenders and a very useful weapon to have.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see some lower-table Championship clubs and teams in League One show an interest, particularly if Millwall given the indication they’re happy to let him leave in order to invest in other areas of the squad.