2 Millwall players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

With the transfer window now open for Championship sides, it will be interesting to see whether Millwall are able to nail their recruitment this summer.

The Lions have already waved goodbye to Mahlon Romeo and Maikel Kieftenbeld who have recently sealed moves to Cardiff City and FC Emmen.

Alex Pearce has also sealed a switch to a new club following Millwall’s decision to release him as he is set to feature for AFC Wimbledon next season.

Whereas Gary Rowett will be focusing on securing the services of some fresh faces ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, he may need to make some decision regarding the futures of some of the younger members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Millwall players who could and probably should be loaned out this summer…

Isaac Olaofe

Millwall opted to trigger an extension in Isaac Olaofe’s contract last month after loaning him out to Sutton United for the 2021/22 campaign.

During this particular spell, the forward helped the U’s seal an eighth-place finish in the League Two standings by finding the back of the net on eight occasions at this level.

In order to further Olaofe’s development, Millwall may find it beneficial to sanction a temporary move for the 22-year-old to a team in the third-tier this summer.

By featuring week-in, week-out in League One, the forward could potentially improve as a player before returning to The Den next year.

Tyrese Briscoe

Another player who may be in need of a loan spell away from Millwall is Tyrese Briscoe.

The 19-year-old also had his contract extended by the Lions in May.

Yet to make an appearance for Millwall’s senior side, Briscoe may find it difficult to force his way into the club’s match-day squad next season.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that a loan move to a team in a lower division may be exactly what the forward needs at this stage of his career.

Instead of featuring at youth level, Briscoe will get the chance to earn some much-needed experience if he joins a club who are willing to play him in senior games.