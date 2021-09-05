2 Millwall dilemmas that will be playing on Gary Rowett’s mind over the international break

It’s been something of a slow start to the Championship season for Millwall.

Gary Rowett’s side currently sit seventeenth in the second-tier table, having taken five points from their five league games so far.

As a result, while a late first league win of the season at Blackpool in the final game before the September international break will have been a relief for those of a Millwall persuasion, it does seem as though there is still much to address at The Den at this moment in time.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two issues that have may have given Rowett plenty to think about during the break in competitive action, right here.

Slow starters

One thing Rowett will surely want to see his side start to do less when the action resumes, is conceding the first goal in games.

So far this season, Millwall have gone a goal down in five of their seven games in league and cup, which includes conceding twice in the opening ten minutes at home to Fulham, as well as going 2-0 behind in the second half at Cardiff.

If that is something that they continue to do, then the mountains they will give themselves to climb will surely leave them with too much to do in terms of picking up the results they need to compete for a top-six spot.

As a result keeping things tight at the back when games are all square could be one thing to focus on going forward.

Right-back risk

One rather eye-catching EFL transfer from the final day of the summer window, saw Mahlon Romeo leave Millwall to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

Romeo’s departure from The Den means that 22-year-old Danny McNamara is now the club’s only senior recognised option at right-back, which could mean Rowett is taking something of a chance here.

While the Millwall boss has stressed that both Ryan Leonard and Billy Mitchell are capable of playing on that side of defence, both may be needed in their more natural central midfield position, while Mitchell in particular is still relatively inexperienced in any position.

With that in mind, the Lions could yet find themselves in a tricky position at right-back if McNamara picks up some sort of injury, meaning you wonder whether Rowett may want to consider dipping into the free agent market to add some extra cover on that side of his team’s defence.