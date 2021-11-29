2 Millwall dilemmas facing Gary Rowett as December looms

Millwall ended a four-game unbeaten run at the MKM Stadium at the weekend, with Hull City running out as 2-1 winners.

George Honeyman nodded the hosts in front before Tom Bradshaw restored parity with a composed strike in first half stoppage time.

Ryan Longman edged the Tigers into the lead nine minutes into the second half, but Millwall were unable to pave a way back into the game.

The Lions missed an opportunity to inflict further pressure on the play-off positions on Saturday with Gary Rowett’s side now sitting five points outside of the top six.

Quiz: 30 questions about Millwall’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Matt Smith born? 1987 1988 1989 1990

Millwall do have a fairly favourable fixture list compared to their play-off chasing counterparts in the next few weeks, with the division’s top six the ultimate objective one again.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that Rowett will have as we prepare to enter December…

Benik Afobe on a permanent deal?

Benik Afobe embarked on a season-long loan move earlier in the campaign from Stoke City, with the forward out of favour at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Rowett did admit that he could explore signing the 28-year-old on a permanent deal in January, but it is yet to be seen if that will come to fruition.

Rowett has since gone on to say that he believes that the Stoke loanee is one of the best strikers in the division, despite not getting the service that some of the other forwards get in the Championship.

Afobe has chipped in with an expertly taken goal and an inch-perfect assist in his last couple of games, which would certainly take him even further up in Rowett’s estimation.

Rowett will be closely monitoring Afobe during December to determine whether a permanent deal should be drafted up for the 28-year-old.

Will Tom Bradshaw see more game time?

Bradshaw displayed excellent composure to latch onto Afobe’s through ball and beat the onrushing Nathan Baxter in the Hull goal.

The 29-year-old has now scored three Championship goals in his last three starts and will be knocking on the door for more regular contention.

Bradshaw has certainly given Rowett some thinking to do as the new month approaches, with the intelligent forward adding an extra dimension in the attacking third.