2 Millwall dilemmas facing Gary Rowett ahead of Rotherham United tonight

Millwall haven’t started the season as brightly as they would have hoped and currently sit 17th in the league, which is especially disappointing given they would’ve hoped to build on the strong campaign they had last year.

Tonight Gary Rowett’s side make a trip up north as they take on Rotherham United.

Millwall will be keen to get a result after a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers on the weekend.

However, the Millers have made a strong start to the new season, and given it is Matt Taylor’s first game in charge tonight, that could provide the home side with a boost.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two dilemmas facing Rowett going into the game.

Who to start in goal

Bartosz Bialkowski started the season as first-choice goalkeeper at Millwall and given he has been number one for the last three seasons at The Den, this came as no surprise.

However, Rowett opted to put George Long in goal against Blackpool before the international break.

The 28-year-old failed to keep a clean sheet but the Lions won the game and Long retained his place in the starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn.

Rowett initially said he couldn’t see Bialkowski being displaced long term but his assistant manager Adam Barrett has praised the competition in the side as it pushes both goalkeepers to reach the best of their ability.

How to set his side up

Rowett has been fairly flexible with his formations so far this season. Although he likes to have three at the back, he has varied the way he sets up in front of that.

Against Blackburn, he went for a midfield five with a front two that saw his side fail to beat their opponents.

When facing Blackpool Rowett opted for a 4-1-2 in front of the defence, which allowed his side that extra support to attack through the middle and beat the Tangerines.

However, when he played with a front three against QPR, not only did his side fail to score but they also lost the game making themselves vulnerable at the back.

Rotherham have failed to score in their last two games suggesting Millwall could set up in a more attacking way but given they also have two clean sheets in their last three games it’s clear they can be a difficult team to break down as well.

Finding a balance will be important for Rowett.