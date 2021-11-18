2 Middlesbrough youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Middlesbrough are looking up since they appointed Chris Wilder as manager with a view to competing at the top end of the Championship.

With the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones coming through the club’s youth setup to successfully adjust to the first team picture in recent years, some of Chris Wilder’s answers could be in the Boro U23 squad.

A lot of EFL clubs have looked internally to promote younger players with budgets slashed amid the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Boro have not been one of them and spent quite heavily in the summer transfer window compared to the rest of the division and therefore may also be looking for some academy graduate to make an impact in senior football.

Josh Coburn and Brad James are two players who have had a taste of men’s football already experiencing some success and could look well placed to carve out a career in the EFL.

Here, we take a deeper look into what the pair are about and whether or not they can make the leap into regular senior football…

Josh Coburn

Dipping in and out of the U23 side and the first team picture this season, Josh Coburn is definitely one to watch in terms of exciting Championship strikers.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals from just two starts in the league this season and was trusted to take his place at the top of the pitch in the final two matches of Neil Warnock’s reign.

It will be interesting to monitor his development under Chris Wilder, who is not famed for bringing through younger players, but from the small sample it is clear that Coburn has a big future ahead of him.

A call up to one of the England youth sides should not be too far away.

Brad James

22-year-old Brad James played a crucial role in Hartlepool United’s promotion to League Two last season, coming in towards the back end, playing every minute of their play-off campaign, and writing his name into Pools folklore with a save from 12 yards as they won promotion on penalties.

The glovesman has also enjoyed loan spells with Gateshead and Aldershot Town which, in terms of experience in a high pressure environment when the stakes are high, stands him good stead compared to the rest of the U23 side to make the leap into senior football in the near future.