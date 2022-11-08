2 Middlesbrough youngsters who could do with a loan move away in January Copy

Middlesbrough have had a difficult season in the Championship so far, struggling near the relegation zone.

Boro are looking to climb the table and there have been some positive signs since new head coach Michael Carrick replaced Chris Wilder in late October.

The former Manchester United man is in the process of assessing his squad and getting his preferred systems and style of football across to the players. While this may provide opportunities for some players overlooked by Wilder, Carrick will know he also needs to get results to improve Boro’s league position, so may not experiment too much.

Boro made some good signings over the summer, including Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles and Rodrigo Muniz, who have all been regulars since arriving in Teesside.

But game time has been limited for other players and these are two players who could do with a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Matthew Hoppe

The 21-year-old striker moved to the Riverside Stadium from Spanish side Mallorca in August, signing a four-year deal. Hoppe was one of a number of players identified by Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott, but who did not seem to be Wilder’s preferences.

It has been difficult for Hoppe since coming to England, making only a handful of substitute appearances under Wilder, frequently being left out of the squad altogether. He has made the 18 more frequently under Carrick, but has still struggled for minutes.

There is no doubt the American is talented, he finished as German side Schalke’s top scorer in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 season, scoring six goals in 24 appearances. But he is not going to develop by sitting in the stands and while it is still very early in his Boro career, perhaps the best way to break into the first team is to give Carrick a reminder of what he can do elsewhere.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

Boyd-Munce arrived at the club in January from fellow Championship side Birmingham City, where he made nine first team appearances in four years.

The 22-year-old scored on his debut for Boro in a 3-2 win at Mansfield Town in the FA Cup in January, but has not been given many opportunities in the league.

Midfield is a department where Boro are well stocked, with the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Alex Mowatt and Riley McGree all competing for places. But Boyd-Munce should take hope from Hayden Hackney, who since Wilder’s departure, has started the majority of games and looks to be establishing himself as a regular in Carrick’s team.

Hackney spent time out on loan in League Two with Scunthorpe last season before getting his chance, so perhaps Boyd-Munce should follow his lead and spend some time away.