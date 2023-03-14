2 Middlesbrough youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season

These are very exciting times at Middlesbrough as the club look to hunt down second place in the final ten games of the season.

Michael Carrick has had a huge galvanising effect on the squad and supporter base, putting them in a great position to sneak into the automatic promotion spots despite an extremely underwhelming start to the season.

Boro have appeared to be one of the more stable clubs off the pitch in recent campaigns, showing patience following relegation to the Championship.

They have been able to develop some very exciting younger players in the second tier and this season has been no different in that regard.

While Isaiah Jones has not been as crucial of a player as he was last season, Hayden Hackney has burst onto the scene and led the way for players to follow in his footsteps from the youth setup on Teesside.

Here, we have taken a look at two Boro youngsters that could be ones to watch in 2023/24…

Sonny Finch

17-year-old forward Sonny Finch is beginning to make a name for himself in Premier League 2 and has been trusted with one, very brief, substitute appearance in the Championship.

Finch replaced Chuba Akpom late on in Boro’s 3-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday in making his first senior league appearance for the club.

Boro do not have an enormous amount of depth in the final third, with Cameron Archer also being on loan, so there could be room for Finch to pick up further minutes in the remainder of the campaign and moving forwards.

Finch is averaging more than a goal contribution every other game in Premier League 2 this season and it will be interesting to monitor Carrick’s faith in him over the next ten games.

Pharrell Willis

Willis is another who has been trusted with minutes by Michael Carrick this season, coming off the bench for Isaiah Jones in a 3-0 win at Blackpool in November.

Willis is three years Finch’s senior and is a regular for Boro in Premier League 2.

Boro have shown their faith in Willis by tying him down to a contract until the summer of 2025, suggesting that next term will be a crucial one for his first team prospects and overall development.

With two seasons left on his contract, the plan may be for Willis to head out on loan to showcase his skillset with regular senior action next season, ahead of returning to The Riverside for the final year of his contract with a back-catalogue of appearances under his belt, providing the club with greater evidence of his potential.