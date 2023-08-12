Highlights Middlesbrough started their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Millwall, making their promotion goal more challenging.

Michael Carrick took charge last season and led the team to a fourth-place finish with 75 points.

Carrick needs to make tactical adjustments to handle Coventry's key player, Gustavo Hamer, who was instrumental in their previous matchups.

Middlesbrough's Championship campaign got off to a poor start, with a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall.

Boro will be looking to go one better under Michael Carrick in 2023/24, with promotion the goal yet again for his side.

However, the defeat to Millwall got their season off to the worst possible start, with Romain Esse's first goal for the Lions enough to beat Boro.

Millwall were a constant threat on the counter-attack against a Middlesbrough side who were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, with Zian Flemming and debutant Kevin Nisbet going close for the visitors.

They have improved dramatically, though. Michael Carrick took charge after 16 games in the Championship last season, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st on 17 points, having sacked Chris Wilder. He took them to 75 points and a fourth-placed finish by the end of the season.

Their second game of the campaign in the EFL Cup fared much better, with Middlesbrough coming from behind to beat ten-man Huddersfield Town and advance to the second round.

Samuel Silvera scored on his first Boro start to equalise for Carrick's side and make it 1-1, before second half goals from Isiah Jones and Riley McGree secured victory despite a late consolation from Kyle Hudlin for Town.

They will be hoping to take that victory and use it as a platform to kick-start their Championship campaign into life. Boro face another stern test, though. They play Coventry City, a side they know particularly well from last season, having met the Sky Blues four times.

They were knocked out by Mark Robins' side in the play-offs last season, but have the chance to get their first three points of the season on Coventry's own turf on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks Michael Carrick may look to make against Coventry.

Could Chuba Akpom return to Middlesbrough's starting lineup?

Akpom has not been involved in either of Middlesbrough's opening games, as he was an unused substitute against Millwall.

He has recently been recovering from injury and missed some of pre-season, but Carrick may be minded to get him involved soon in some capacity.

Last term, the 27-year-old picked up the Championship golden boot, scoring 28 league goals for the fourth placed side.

Sheffield United are said to be “making a move” for the Boro attacker who is rated at around £8 million, according to Alan Nixon. French club Lens are also said to have made an £8m bid for the Middlesbrough striker as well, but he remains a Boro player at present.

From Boro's perspective, within Carrick's system, he will always be an effective player; but there is no guarantee that they will ever be able to receive a fee for him like the one they could during the current window.

They should be looking to get at least another game or two out of him and his presence can elevate the whole team. Largely, he played as a secondary-striker last season.

The defeat to Millwall had Morgan Rogers, a winger, as the striker, with Matt Crooks taking Akpom's slot in the attack.

How do Middlesbrough handle Gustavo Hamer?

Another thing Carrick will have in mind, particularly after the games against the Sky Blues from last season, is to have a game plan for their key man, Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder scored on the final day of the season against Boro to secure their play-off slot, and then the only goal across both play-off legs to take his side through on aggregate to the final at Wembley.

He played in a deeper midfield role against Leicester City in the opening fixture, but is an incredible player irrespective of which slot in midfield he plays in, and Carrick will be aware that stopping him from dictating Coventry's counter-attacks will be vital.

Hamer's range of passing from deeper areas and ball-striking around the box make him a threat in multiple ways. The 26-year-old is a part of a team who are happy to sit back and hit teams in transition, and he's a deadly component of that.

Middlesbrough need a plan, whether that means Paddy McNair is moved into midfield, or another midfielder such as Dan Barlaser is tasked with picking him up. Nullifying Hamer's threat by man-marking him where possible may be the tactical tweak made by Carrick.

His side have their work cut out, both on and off the ball, and the aggression and intensity will have to match Mark Robins' side to stop Hamer from dictating the midfield battle.