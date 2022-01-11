2 Middlesbrough transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Chris Wilder has transformed Middlesbrough since his appointment, with the team firmly in the mix for a top six finish this season.

However, the former Sheffield United boss will recognise that January is crucial to Boro’s promotion chances, and he will hope to strengthen the squad before the deadline later this month.

Progress has already been made on that front, with a deal for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun set to be finalised in what is a real coup for the Teesside outfit.

And, here we look at TWO other transfer sagas that could play out in the coming week…

Do Boro step up interest in Jack Simpson?

It’s no secret that Wilder wants a new centre-back this month and Rangers’ man Jack Simpson appears to be a main target.

But, there is competition for his signature and Boro are yet to lodge a bid for the player with the Scottish giants. So, it will be interesting to see whether a firm offer is lodged for the 25-year-old.

If they do push for this move, it’s likely it can happen, with Simpson seemingly out of favour at Ibrox and he will be allowed to leave.

Will a Riley McGree alternative emerge?

Another area that Wilder wants to strengthen is in midfield, and it had been hoped that they would bring in Riley McGree.

The Australian had impressed on loan at Birmingham in the past 18 months so he would’ve been a smart addition. Unfortunately for Boro though, it seems as though Celtic will win the race for the playmaker.

So, Wilder will have to turn his attention elsewhere to find that midfielder and it will be intriguing to see if a name emerges in the coming days.