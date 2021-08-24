2 Middlesbrough transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough are set for a busy final eight days of the transfer window, with a host of rumoured incoming and outgoings at the Riverside Stadium meaning the squad could have a very fresh look after the international break.

Boro have made nine additions so far this summer but do not seem anywhere near finished with a left back and a striker looking priority before the deadline.

Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks seem to be the manager’s favourite new signings with the pair hitting the ground running already, with them amongst the goals in the opening four matches.

Hayden Coulson’s loan departure to Ipswich Town has left a dearth in left back cover options while there has been limited competition for places with Ikpeazu up front from the onset of the season.

The 72-year-old seems to have ran out of patience with Arsenal academy graduate Chuba Akpom.

Here, then, we look at two transfer dilemmas looming over Middlesbrough with eight days left before the 31st August transfer deadline…

How to solve a problem like Djed Spence?

It is always a tricky financial balancing act in the Championship, we brought you the exclusive on Monday that Leicester City and Southampton are considering a swoop for precocious right sider Djed Spence, Boro may have to decide if they want to cash in on the 21-year-old or turn down a hefty fee in pursuit of a top six finish.

With the impact of the pandemic on all Football League clubs the expected conclusion would be to sell their up and coming players in looking to cover the substantial losses made in the last 18 months or so, this Premier League interest will be a test of the ambition of the Boro hierarchy.

Attacking reinforcements

With Chuba Akpom in talks with PAOK, the only senior striker with Championship pedigree left behind would be Ikpeazu.

Should the 26-year-old suffer an injury, Boro are blunted up top, they must address this situation if they are going to compete with the best in the division over the 42 remaining fixtures.

Toyosi Olusanya from Billericay Town is an intriguing addition however the 23-year-old is more accustomed to operating in wide areas, therefore Warnock needs to source adequate backup to the former Wycombe Wanderers man.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both departed the club this summer and with eight days to go, they are still yet to be replaced.

