2 Middlesbrough team dilemmas facing Chris Wilder ahead of Bristol City clash

Middlesbrough will be looking to continue their fine form when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

The appointment of Chris Wilder has transformed the Teesside outfit, with the former Sheffield United chief immediately getting a response from the players after his arrival.

However, the experienced boss will know that complacency can’t creep in as Boro chase promotion, and he will be demanding another big performance from his side against the Robins later on.

Whilst Wilder is not going to make plenty of changes considering his team beat Derby County 4-1 last time out, he will be weighing up a few things.

And, here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the boss ahead of the game…

Does Riley McGree start?

There was understandably a lot of excitement when Boro beat Celtic to the signing of the Aussie midfielder, who has shone at this level in the past with Birmingham City.

But, fitness issues meant fans have had to be patient with the left-footer, who made his debut as a sub against the Rams last time out.

Another week training will have helped McGree significantly and he could be in with a shout of starting today.

Who plays up top?

Perhaps the biggest decision once again facing Wilder is who he goes with up front.

Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar were the ones to miss out last week, as Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly were handed starts.

Quite simply, Boro have four good options for Championship level in their ranks and it wouldn’t be a problem whoever started for them today. With Watmore having scored from the bench last week, he may come into the thinking of the manager.