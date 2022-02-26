2 Middlesbrough team dilemmas facing Chris Wilder ahead of Barnsley clash

Middlesbrough will arrive at Oakwell this afternoon knowing that their Championship tie with Barnsley is a fantastic opportunity to pile more pressure on the top six.

The win against West Bromwich Albion in midweek has left them just one point back in seventh and victory against the Tykes would see them finish the weekend in the play-off places – assuming either Sheffield United or Blackburn Rovers slip up.

But there is new hope at Barnsley, who have won two of their last three to keep their hopes of Championship survival just about alive.

Having built up some momentum, they’re capable of shocking Boro and with that in mind, here are two dilemmas facing Wilder ahead of the game…

Whether to rest players ahead of next week’s FA Cup tie

There’s no doubt that the promotion race is Wilder’s top priority but Tuesday evening’s fifth round FA Cup tie against Tottenham at the Riverside cannot be ignored.

The game against Spurs will be Boro’s sixth in 20 days and there could be some tired legs given the quick turnaround after the trip to Oakwell.

The Tykes are battling relegation but after a few impressive recent results, they’ll be renewed in confidence and are not a side to underestimate.

Wilder cannot risk slipping up against Barnsley and losing pace in the race for the top six but he’ll need a full strength side to have any chance of producing a cup upset.

Finding the right balance is going to be key. Matt Crooks will be back from his suspension for Tuesday, so we can expect to see an unchanged midfield but could he give 33-year-old Neil Taylor a rest and start Lee Peltier?

The back three is unlikely to change but he’s got the depth to change things up in the forward line.

Who to start up top

There’s no shortage of forward quality in the Boro squad but it doesn’t seem as though Wilder knows what his most potent front two is at this point.

The Teessiders lack a consistent goalscorer – Andraz Sporar has seven this term but hasn’t found the net since January, Duncan Watmore is a nuisance but not a natural finisher, and neither Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun nor Brighton’s Aaron Connolly have really found their feet in a red shirt just yet.

That leaves the Boro boss weighing up which two to start against a Barnsley side that will offer the visitors chances.