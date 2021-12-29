2 Middlesbrough selection dilemmas Chris Wilder is facing ahead of Blackpool showdown tonight

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon their impressive victories over AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest by securing a positive result in their showdown with Blackpool this evening.

Boro ended Forest’s nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship on Boxing Day as they moved into the play-off places by sealing all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Currently brimming with confidence, Middlesbrough will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result tonight against a Blackpool outfit who have lost four of their last five league games.

Having witnessed his side produce a positive performance against Forest, it will be intriguing to see whether Boro manager Chris Wilder decides to make any alterations to his team for their meeting with the Seasiders.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas that Wilder is facing ahead of tonight’s fixture…

Should Duncan Watmore return to the club’s starting eleven?

After making seven consecutive starts for Middlesbrough, Duncan Watmore was replaced in the side by Onel Hernandez last weekend for the club’s meeting with Forest.

Introduced as a substitute in this particular clash, the 27-year-old will be determined to reclaim a spot in Boro’s starting eleven this evening.

Watmore has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions since Boro’s decision to replace Neil Warnock with Wilder.

If the former Sunderland man is given the nod to feature tonight, he will need to produce an eye-catching performance against Blackpool in order to retain a place in the side for the foreseeable future.

Will Martin Payero be handed another chance to impress?

After missing several games due to injury, Martin Payero was included in Boro’s match-day squads for their clashes with Swansea City, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth.

1 of 30 How many league goals did Alvaro Negredo score in 16/17? 7 8 9 10

The Argentine finally made his return to action during the club’s victory over Forest and will now be determined to push on under the guidance of Wilder.

Utilised predominantly in the heart of midfield by Boro this season, Payero has shown some glimpses of his talent as he has managed to provide two direct goal contributions in 10 league games.

Whilst Wilder is likely to stick with the midfield trio of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier tonight, Payero could potentially be handed the opportunity to impress as a substitute at Bloomfield Road.