2 Middlesbrough players whose contract situation should be a priority

Middlesbrough are entering a new era under Michael Carrick, who has taken his first permanent steps into management at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder’s spell in-charge of the club didn’t quite go to plan, with last season’s eventual promise not built on at all at the start of the current campaign.

Carrick, then, has the task of delivering on Teesside after the club eventually settled on him to succeed Wilder.

The World Cup break is now out of Boro’s way and focus is back on fixtures, yet there’s intrigue to see what happens in January, which is Carrick’s first opportunity to tweak his squad where he sees fit.

What of the existing squad at the Riverside, though? Are there any contracts that need addressing ASAP?

We take a look at TWO here:

Chuba Akpom

In a season that’s been fairly poor for Boro, Akpom has been a real positive for the Teessiders.

The 27-year-old struck eight Championship goals in 14 appearances prior to the break, showing his versatility in the roles he could play in the final third.

On current form, it would be fairly foolish for Boro to not at least look at tying him down beyond 2023.

Strikers in that kind of form are difficult to come by.

Jonny Howson

Boro announced Howson’s contract extension in late June, which tied him down until the end of 2022/23.

The midfielder is 34-years-old now and will be 35 by the time that 23/24 comes around. However, there’s an argument to say he’s getting better with age, altering his game from the box-to-box goalscorer he was with Leeds United into a holding tempo-setter at Boro.

Prior to the World Cup, Howson featured in all 21 Championship fixtures, playing 90 minutes in all-but two of those games – one of which was a 3-0 win over Blackpool when he was replaced on 84 minutes.

He’s hardly slowing down, despite his age.