Middlesbrough are storming their way towards a top three finish in the Championship and may well go into the play-offs as hot favourites if they do not catch second-placed Sheffield United.

Michael Carrick's role at the club is very much as a more modern head coach, which would suggest that he will not have total control over transfer dealings as is actually quite rare in the EFL these days.

Boro are playing some scintillating attacking football at the moment, although promotion would bring about a whole new set of challenges and it is easy to poke holes in their current squad in comparing them to top-flight sides.

Carrick will quietly have a number of players in his mind who would not be in his plans if Boro sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Therefore, in entering his first summer window and pre-season at the club, things could be shaken up considerably on Teesside before Boro enter 2023/24.

Here, we have taken a look at two Boro players who may be keen to depart this summer...

Isaiah Jones

After receiving Premier League interest in the last couple of transfer windows, Jones has fallen massively out of favour under Carrick.

Tommy Smith's reliability and Marcus Forss' performances on the right flank have seen Jones fall significantly down the pecking order, so much so that he has been absent from the matchday squad in five of the club's last seven second tier outings.

Even if the 23-year-old's contributions are minimal between now and the end of the season there will be a market for him in the summer, and if he is not in Carrick's plans the club will probably sense the opportunity to offload him for a decent fee.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Having looked like one of the best right-sided centre backs, in a back three system, in the Championship for periods under Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, Dijksteel has also found minutes hard to come by under Carrick.

Like Jones, the 26-year-old has two years to run on his contract at the end of the season and second tier clubs would likely be interested in his services.

Dijksteel's versatility could prove important for Carrick to utilise if Boro encounter injury problems in the run-in, but unless they come across issues of that nature it is hard to see where any opportunities arise from.

In funding further additions to back Carrick in the summer, Dijksteel is someone they could cash in on to then reinvest a transfer fee.