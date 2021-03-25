2 Middlesbrough players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Riverside Stadium

Neil Warnock certainly has some big decisions to make at Middlesbrough this summer.

The end of the season will mean that attentions quickly turn to the next campaign with the Teessiders hoping that they can build a team that’s capable of pushing themselves into the role of genuine promotion contenders.

If that’s to happen then new signings will be a must, but in order to fund potential deals then some will inevitably have to leave.

Much has been made about the contract situations of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher with some expecting the duo to move on, but who else could be eyeing an exit this summer?

We take a look at two contenders to be sold before the start of next season.

Hayden Coulson

Things just haven’t worked out for Hayden Coulson this season.

Despite looking like an early contender to thrive under Neil Warnock, the left-back has struggled for regular game time at the Riverside Stadium.

Coulson has started just three matches in the Championship this term, but despite not being injured the 22-year-old has not featured for Middlesbrough since the end of January.

With Marc Bola preferred at left-back and the likes of Marvin Johnson, Yannick Bolasie and Duncan Watmore preferred in a more advanced role on the left flank, it’s hard to see his position changing before the end of the season.

Warnock has already committed his future to the club next term and that could therefore mean that Coulson is moved on in order to give him more regular first team football, while also freeing up a spot for a player that’s more suited to the 72-year-old’s style of play.

Lewis Wing

Another player who faces an uncertain future under Neil Warnock.

Wing found it difficult to break into the starting XI during the first half of the season with the Middlesbrough boss preferring Jonny Howson, George Saville, Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier in those central midfield spots.

The 25-year-old struggled to adapt to Warnock’s high-intensity style of play in midfield and was limited to just three starts in the Championship during the first half of the season.

Since then Wing has moved on loan to Rotherham United where he has been hugely impressive for the Millers – a move that has perhaps given him the confidence to know that he’s good enough to thrive at this level.

If the central midfielder finds out that he’s still not a part of Warnock’s plans then few could blame Wing if he chose to look for a new challenge with numerous clubs in the Championship likely to hold an interest.