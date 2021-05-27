2 Middlesbrough players who may never put on a Boro shirt again and why

Neil Warnock is hoping to make some big changes at Middlesbrough this season.

After a disappointing second half of the campaign the Teessiders were left reeling after throwing away a potential push towards the Championship play-off places this term.

Warnock will not want to make the same mistake again next time around.

Plenty of new players could be moving to the Riverside Stadium this summer as the manager looks to strengthen his side, but with that in mind, there’s also a number of players who could yet move away from Teesside.

Here’s two Middlesbrough players who may never put on a Boro shirt again.

Djed Spence

The young full-back has endured a difficult time under Neil Warnock.

Despite playing 41 times this term, Djed Spence started just 24 of those games as he failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI, with the 20-year-old making some costly errors at right-back, while lacking the technical ability to really impress on the right wing.

Reports from ESPN have suggested that Scottish side Rangers could be interested in a move for the player, and with Middlesbrough reportedly open to a summer exit for the player, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he moved on.

Chuba Akpom

Another player who looks like a contender to move on.

Chuba Akpom has really struggled to slot into Neil Warnock’s plans after scoring just five goals in 42 appearances leading to speculation about his future.

Teamtalk have reported that Middlesbrough will allow the player to move on ahead of the new season, meaning that his days in the red of the Riverside could now be numbered.