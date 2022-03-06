2 Middlesbrough players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Right now, it remains to be seen which league Middlesbrough will be preparing to play in once we reach the summer transfer window.

Chris Wilder’s side are still well in the battle for promotion from the Championship, meaning they could yet be playing Premier League or second-tier football next season.

Whether or not they are able to win promotion back to the top-flight over the next few months, with of course have a big say on the players ‘Boro keep and sell once the market opens.

However, there may be some at the Riverside Stadium who are considering a move elsewhere come the summer, regardless of which division the club are playing in during the 2022/23 campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Middlesbrough players who could be hoping for a move away from the club in the next transfer window, right here.

Dael Fry

A figure of consistency at the heart of Middlesbrough’s defence in recent years, Fry may yet be one who is considering his future at the club beyond the current campaign.

Football League World understands that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the centre back ahead of the summer market, and at 24-years-old, he is at that stage where he may feel he is ready to make that step up, which could be a problem for ‘Boro if they could do not win promotion.

Given he will also be entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Riverside come the summer, ‘Boro could come under some pressure if offers are made, meaning Fry may have to keep an open mind with regards to his future from next season and beyond.

Uche Ikpeazu

He may have only joined Middlesbrough last summer, but Ikpeazu has already left the club on a temporary basis, joining Championship rivals Cardiff City on loan in January.

Since making that move, the striker has scored three goals in seven appearances for the Bluebirds, as many as he did in 22 games for ‘Boro since his move to the club from Wycombe.

Given he seems to have settled more quickly in the Welsh capital than he did in ‘Boro, and looks to be thriving with the style of play employed by Cardiff boss Steve Morison, the prospect of making that loan move away from ‘Boro permanent in the summer, could well be appealing for Ikpeazu.