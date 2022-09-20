2 Middlesbrough players who may already be eyeing a January exit

After missing out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Middlesbrough would have been hoping to make a positive start to the new campaign under the guidance of manager Chris Wilder.

However, despite bolstering their squad in the summer transfer window, Boro have yet to impress in the second-tier this season.

In the 10 games that they have participated in, Middlesbrough have only managed to accumulate an underwhelming total of 10 points.

Currently 22nd in the league standings, Boro will be desperate to secure victory in their showdown with Coventry City on October 1st.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, we have decided to take a look at two Middlesbrough players who may already be eyeing an exit from the club in the January window…

Caolan Boyd-Munce

Signed by Middlesbrough earlier this year, Caolan Boyd-Munce would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the midfielder was limited to just two appearances due to the competition in the heart of the club’s midfield.

Boyd-Munce has struggled to make an impact for Boro during the opening stages of the current term as he has only featured on two occasions at senior level.

If the 22-year-old is unable to force his way into the club’s starting eleven after the international break, he may find it beneficial to seek a temporary exit from the Riverside Stadium in January.

By joining a team in a lower division, Boyd-Munce could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Boro.

10 simple facts that every Middlesbrough fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 When did Middlesbrough move from the Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium? 1995 2002 2005 1981

Darnell Fisher

Darnell Fisher has been desperately unlucky when it comes to his fitness as he missed the entirety of the 2021/22 season due to an issue with his knee.

Fisher has still yet to recover from this injury and was left out of Boro’s 23-man squad which was submitted to the EFL earlier this month.

With the defender not expected to be available until the New Year, it could be argued that Boro ought to consider sanctioning a loan move for him when the transfer window opens.

Unlikely to overtake Isaiah Jones, who has featured on 10 occasions for Boro in the right wing-back position this season, Fisher could build up his fitness as well as his confidence by featuring week-in, week-out for another club during the second half of the campaign.