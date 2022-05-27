2 Middlesbrough players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Middlesbrough fell short of the Championship’s play-offs in 2021/22, albeit after a fine turnaround under Chris Wilder.

Wilder’s impact at the Riverside Stadium was clear and, heading into next season, there will be hope that Boro are going to be in the promotion picture from the first whistle.

Before 2022/23 can begin, though, Boro are going to have to manoeuvre their way through the summer transfer window.

There will be incomings as Wilder looks to shape his squad, whilst there’s the potential for there to be outgoings, too, with Boro no different to any other club in the division.

In this article, we take a look at a couple of players who are facing an uncertain couple of weeks with regard to their future:

Djed Spence

It feels strange throwing Spence’s name into the mix here given the starring role he’s played at Nottingham Forest this season as they’ve reached the play-off final.

Yet, he’s technically a Middlesbrough player.

Next season the expectation is that Spence will be playing Premier League football, whether that’s with Forest if they win promotion or someone else.

So, a Middlesbrough exit is certainly looming, but with Forest’s promotion resting on them getting the better of Huddersfield on Sunday, it’s not yet clear where the 21-year-old will be playing next season.

Jonny Howson

Howson is out of contract at the Riverside Stadium, although Boro have confirmed that the midfielder has been offered fresh terms by the club.

Whether Howson has made a decision yet or not, it still creates a touch of uncertainty. Maybe not as much for the club or the player, but more the supporters, who will be desperate for the midfielder to remain.

Howson, 34, made 45 appearances for the Teessiders in 2021/22, impressing under Wilder in particular.

