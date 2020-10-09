2 Middlesbrough players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

With just a week remaining in the summer transfer window, time is running out for club’s across the Football League to their business, and Middlesbrough are no different.

So far this summer, the north east club have added four new players to their squad, with Chuba Akpom, Grant Hall, Marcus Bettinelli and Sam Morsy all arriving at The Riverside Stadium.

Manager Neil Warnock may well be keen to add more new recruits to his squad, but with finances tight across the football world at the minute, that is unlikely to be easy to do.

As a result, the departures of some of ‘Boro’s current squad could certainly help the club to raise some useful income to fund some new recruits.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two players who could leave Middlesbrough this summer, as they look to find the right balance for their squad for the rest of the campaign.

Marcus Browne

Things have never really got going for Browne since he joined the club from West Ham last summer.

Having made just a handful of appearances for the Championship club, Browne spent the second half of last season on loan at Oxford, where he previously spent the 2018/19 campaign.

Despite scoring a late equaliser for ‘Boro in their draw with Bournemouth last month after coming off the bench, Browne has yet to feature in any of the club’s other three league games this season, suggesting he remains down the pecking order at The Riverside.

As a result, Warnokc has recently admitted he would like to loan Browne out again, and with Oxford boss Karl Robinson seemingly confirming he would like to bring the winger back to the Kassam Stadium, it does seem as though a temporary move away could be on the cards for the coming campaign.

Aynsley Pears

Despite some encouraging performances between the posts last season, Pears has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at ‘Boro this season, which is unlikely to be helped by the arrival of Bettinelli from Fulham.

As a result, it seems as though the ‘keeper could soon be on his way out of the Riverside, with several clubs said to be interested in Pears.

Blackburn Rovers are previously thought to have had a £200,000 bid rejected for Pears, with suggestions being that ‘Boro were holding out for double that amount, but with the Lancashire club having since signed a second goalkeeper this summer, it appears unlikely they will now be meeting those demands.

Even so, with Pears’ contract set to expire next summer, ‘Boro will surely want to move him on in order to secure a fee for him, and at 24-years-old, Pears will no doubt feel he is at the point in his career where he needs a move to establish himself as an undisputed number one at a club of his own.