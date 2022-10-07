2 Middlesbrough players who could really do with a loan move away in January

The January transfer window is going to be a particularly interesting period with Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement at Middlesbrough, whoever that turns out to be, looking to make changes to the squad.

Boro have signed four players in the two previous winter windows and there have been suggestions the Championship club will be willing to spend again – as long as the right deals are there.

Today, however, we’re looking at outgoings rather than potential new arrivals and have outlined two players that could really do with a loan move away…

Hayden Hackney

20-year-old midfielder Hayden Hackney may have been handed his first Championship start by interim boss Leo Percovich in midweek but it would be a surprise to see him become a regular fixture in the side – given the other options available in midfield.

Hackney didn’t look out of place in the 1-0 victory over Birmingham City but the best thing for his development would surely be regular first-team football.

He’s unlikely to get that at the Riverside and so a loan move to a lower EFL division looks like the best thing for him in January.

Joe Gibson

The new two-year deal that Joe Gibson signed back in May is an indication of how highly rated he is at Boro but, for the time being, it seems he’s not advanced enough in his development to warrant many first-team minutes.

Gibson featured in the Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley in August but as the Teessiders were knocked out, it’s hard to see him getting another chance at senior level until the third round of the FA Cup in January – and even then there’s no guarantee that he’d get the nod.

The 21-year-old has played plenty of U21s football, with more than 50 Premier League 2 appearances under his belt, and you wonder whether he can keep evolving his game with only opportunities at that level.

The arrival of a new manager will give him a chance to force his way into contention but it may just be too early for him in the Championship, which means a loan move in the winter window looks like the best thing for all parties.