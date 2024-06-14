Highlights Boro looking to offload Dijksteel.

Hoppe & Gilbert may exit soon.

Gilbert made impact despite limited playing time.

Middlesbrough are hoping to sell right-back Anfernee Dijksteel this summer, per The Northern Echo.

The Suriname international was once a key figure for Middlesbrough under the likes of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, but has slipped ever further into the shadows at the Riverside Stadium under current boss Michael Carrick.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, and following the permanent arrival of Luke Ayling, Boro believe it is now time to cash in on the 27-year-old, as they look to raise funds where they can to help fund their summer spending.

But which other players on the fringes of Carrick's squad may also be heading for the exit door this summer? Football League World takes a look at two Boro players who could be allowed to leave in the coming weeks.

Matthew Hoppe

Until recently, Middlesbrough had been on a long and frustrating search for a striker who could provide enough goals to lead the Boro line effectively for years to come.

Big money gambles on the likes of record signing Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Martin Braithwaite to name but a few, had largely all failed.

As such, it was rare to see a Boro fan getting overly optimistic at the news their club had signed another striker, but when Matthew Hoppe arrived from RCD Mallorca on a four-year deal back in August 2022, something felt different.

A former Barcelona Residency academy prospect, - sister academy to La Masia - the USA international arrived with quite the pedigree for such a young player.

He already had a Bundesliga hat-trick on his record, which he'd achieved as a teenager playing for Schalke, and was quickly building a name for himself as a bright prospect for the future.

Hoppe had even earned international recognition, and had already been capped multiple times by the United States prior to his move to Teesside.

But after the unforeseen rise of Chuba Akpom, the presence of Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz, and the later addition of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, the road to regular game time was completely blocked off for Hoppe.

Matthew Hoppe career stats since signing for Boro (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough 6 0 0 Hibernian 9 1 1 San Jose Earthquakes 8 2 0

And after multiple less than impressive loans to Hibernian and San Jose Earthquakes respectively, the 23-year-old now finds himself sitting firmly on the fringes of the first team under Carrick.

His chances of working his way back into the picture appear to have taken yet another knock too, as Middlesbrough are reportedly targeting another striking addition this summer.

Therefore, it appears inevitable that Hoppe's time on Teesside will come to an end in the coming weeks, which will surely be a move that will suit both parties down to the ground.

Alex Gilbert

Patience is a virtue for some players, and in the case of Alex Gilbert, the former Brentford forward had to be extremely patient as he awaited his opportunity to show what he can do for Middlesbrough last season.

The 22-year-old was signed by Boro for a reported £1m last summer, after impressing in the Bees' academy system.

For that sort of fee, fans expected Gilbert to be involved fairly regularly straight from the off, but instead the Irish youth international would have to wait until matchday 45 of the Championship season to be handed his full Middlesbrough debut.

When Gilbert was afforded the opportunity to impress, he took his chance, as three assists and one goal from just 226 minutes (two-and-a-half games worth of total time) on the pitch, showed the type of impact he could make.

Gilbert said in an interview with BBC Tees at the end of last season: “I’ve had to wait for a bit to get that first start but all the lads encouraged me before the game and just gave me the confidence to go out there and do what I know I can do.

"I wouldn’t say I was too nervous. I feel like I’m ready for this level now. Obviously I’ve trained all season with the lads so I know I’m at the level. I feel confident in training, it was just about going out there and doing it actually in front of a crowd.

"I’ve had to wait and it's been tough mentally. I was definitely hoping to play more than I have, but all I can do is wait for my opportunity and keep my attitude right, which I like to think I have done, and then take the opportunity when it came."

But with further attacking additions wanted by the club this summer, on top of returns for Riley McGree and Marcus Forss from injury, Gilbert could once again find himself pushed down the pecking order.

Therefore, a loan deal to guarantee regular minutes in senior football would perhaps be the ideal situation for the young forward, as Boro will want to ensure he continues his development after paying a substantial fee for him.