2 Middlesbrough players who could hurt Tottenham in the FA Cup tonight

Middlesbrough will be looking to add another Premier League scalp to their collection this season when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night for FA Cup action.

The Teessiders already dispatched the mighty Manchester United in round four of the cup back at the beginning of February and they face another stiff test, but this time they will have the advantage of being the hosts.

Since defeating Ralf Rangnick’s side though, Chris Wilder’s men have been patchy on the field, winning just two of their previous five Championship matches.

There have also been two losses, which have come against Bristol City and Barnsley, but they seem to rise to the challenge on the big occasion and they don’t come much bigger than battling for a place in the last eight of England’s biggest cup competition.

Quiz: Are these 19 Middlesbrough facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Boro finished 10th in 2020/21. True False

Who are going to be the biggest threats to Spurs tonight though? Let’s look at two dangers that Antonio Conte needs to be looking out for.

Isaiah Jones

Spurs have been linked with a move for Boro wing-back Djed Spence in the summer, who is currently plying his trade at Nottingham Forest on loan.

He could have been brought back by Wilder from his spell at the City Ground in January, but due to the form of Jones in his position, Spence was kept where he is for the remainder of the campaign.

Jones, a Londoner by birth from Lambeth, was a non-league player until 2019 with Tooting & Mitcham and following two loan spells in Scotland after signing for Boro, it didn’t look like he had much of a future in the first-team.

It has been a breakout season for the 22-year-old though and since Wilder arrived as manager he has flourished at right wing back.

Per transfermarkt, Jones has nine assists to his name this season and six of those have come since Wilder was appointed – he has a lot of skill and Ryan Sessegnon is in for a tough evening if he’s the man who has to come up against Jones.

Folarin Balogun

Whilst Balogun hasn’t probably shown yet what he’s fully capable of in a Middlesbrough shirt, it would be fitting if an Arsenal player was the one to down Spurs in the cup.

The striker joined in January from the Gunners after showing sparkling goalscoring form in the under-23’s however he’s yet to break his scoring duck for the Championship side.

He has however notched two assists already and having only played 45 minutes in the second half against Barnsley at the weekend, he should be fresh and ready to go against Spurs.

Balogun is another player with a lot of flair, pace and creativity and he could give the Spurs defence something to think about.