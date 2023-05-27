As most clubs do at this time of the year, Championship side Middlesbrough recently announced their retained list ahead of the summer.

As these lists often do, it involved the exit of some senior players at the club.

For example, Joe Lumley, who has 39 appearances for Boro under his belt, is set to depart at the end of June when his contract expires.

As is Darnell Fisher, an unfortunate player who happened to spend the vast majority of his time at the club injured after signing from Preston in 2021.

Other senior players to be announced as departing were Luke Daniels and Grant Hall.

With that said, there are likely to be more exits at the club this summer, with Michael Carrick set for his first non-January transfer window in charge.

The Boro boss will no doubt be really keen to put his stamp on a playing squad that he inherited at the Riverside Stadium.

2 more players that could also leave Middlesbrough this summer

To do that, Carrick will need to sell players to raise funds, though, with recent reports suggesting Boro are set to sell some assets in order to raise transfer funds for their boss.

With that in mind, below, we've identifed two more Middlesbrough players that could soon be heading for the Middlesbrough exit door.

Chuba Akpom

An obvious choice when it comes to potential player sales at Middlesbrough this summer is forward Chuba Akpom.

Akpom has just had an incredible season in the Championship, which has naturally attracted interest from the division above.

Add to that the fact he is only contracted at the Riverside Stadium for one more year, and he is a prime candidate to be sold and cashed in on this summer.

Mixed reports have emerged of late, with some reports suggesting the club want £15 million for him this summer, and others claiming they will demand £20 million.

Isaiah Jones

Perhaps another name that could also leave the Riverside Stadium this summer is Isaiah Jones.

Off the back of a strong 2021/22, Jones was attracting Premier League interest, but had a much tougher 2022/23.

Indeed, under Michael Carrick, in fact, Jones did not feature as regularly as he would have liked after struggling for form earlier in the season.

He did start the club's last three league games, but, if a big bid were to arrive for him this summer from a potential suitor, with Boro reportedly looking to raise funds, and Jones having played so little under Carrick, there could potentially be a temptation to cash in.

I wouldn't say his exit is likely at this stage, but if the above scenario arises, it would certainly be interesting to see what the future held for the 23-year-old.