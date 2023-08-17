Highlights Michael Carrick faces a setback with Chuba Akpom's departure, but he has a history of developing young talent like Alex Gilbert.

Michael Carrick has been dealt a further blow in what has proved a fairly frustrating transfer window to date through the recent departure of Chuba Akpom.

The versatile forward underwent a remarkable career elevation under Carrick, transforming from a peripheral figure at the club to Boro's chief talisman with 28 goals in the Championship last time out, a tally that saw him crowned the league's Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, then, interest elsewhere had generated in Akpom, whose contract was set to expire next summer, and eventually, Dutch giants Ajax won the race for his signature in a deal that will net Boro a healthy windfall of £12.7m.

Still, in spite of the cash influx, it nonetheless remains a setback for Middlesbrough and for Carrick, who will have to once again prove his quality as a coach if he is to guide them to the top-six two seasons running now in the absence of his star man and on the back of a difficult start to the campaign.

But, on the other hand, it may not arrive as such a blow for every player at Boro, and here are two players that could well profit from Akpom's departure.

Alex Gilbert

Akpom's Ajax move could just prove advantageous to prospect Alex Gilbert, who joined the club this summer from Brentford.

A goalscoring attacking midfielder, Gilbert found the back of the net on 16 occasions for Brentford B last term while weighing in with a further eight assists.

Courtesy of that outlay, Gilbert was named Brentford B Player of the Season, appearing every bit a player deserving of senior football.

Of course, it will be a significant leap for the 21-year-old, who has just 14 senior appearances to his name.

The plan likely will have been to allow him to acclimatise and his feet over time, but Akpom's departure may mean that he is thrown in earlier than anticipated.

Carrick has also worked excellently with young talent during his time at Boro and has built a youthful squad, meaning that opportunities will likely be afforded for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

Matt Crooks

Meanwhile, utility man Matt Crooks may also profit from the transfer departure as well.

Crooks is positionally flexible and can pretty much operate in most areas of the pitch but has spent large parts of his Boro career playing either just behind the striker like Akpom did or even leading the line himself.

Indeed, owing to Akpom's stellar displays last term, Crooks found a place in Carrick's starting side more difficult to attain and made 22 fewer starts than the previous campaign, but still managed to contribute seven goals and six assists in the league.

In that aforementioned season, his first at the Riverside after signing from Rotherham United, Crooks hit double digits for the first time in his career, gaining a feared reputation for his aerial goalscoring ability.

The 29-year-old is a contrastingly different footballer to Akpom and offers very opposing qualities, but he is tried and tested at this level and crucially, he has proven capable of finding the back of the net with regularity.