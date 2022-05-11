2 Middlesbrough players to watch out for next season

The 2021/22 season ended in rather disappointing style for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

Going into the final day of the season, Chris Wilder’s side knew that they had to win to stand any chance of claiming a Championship play-off place.

However, a dismal performance at Deepdale saw ‘Boro comfortably beaten 4-1 by Preston North End, forcing the club to settle for a seventh pace finish in the final second-tier standings.

That is something that Middlesbrough will obviously want to improve on next season as they continue their pursuit of a return to the Premier League, and there are likely to be certain players who will have to step up and deliver for them next season, if they are to do that.

Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Joseph Desire-Job? Lens Nice Rennes Metz

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Middlesbrough players that could be well worth keeping an eye on, during the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Matt Crooks

Signed from Rotherham United in last summer’s transfer window, Crooks enjoyed an impressive debut season at the Riverside Stadium.

The midfielder finished the campaign as Middlesbrough’s top scorer with ten goals, so he is someone Wilder’s side may well find themselves turning to again next season, as they look for a route to goal.

Beyond that however, Crooks also picked up 16 yellow cards in the Championship over the course of last season, which is more than any other player in the division. As a result, it could be argued that if you are to keep an eye on the 28-year-old, you are likely to see something significant happen sooner rather than later.

Isaiah Jones

The 2021/22 campaign was something of a breakthrough one for Isaiah Jones, as he enjoyed his first season playing regular first-team football for ‘Boro.

With that, the wing-back certainly did not disappoint, featuring in 42 Championship games for Wilder’s side, and providing eight assists, more than any other player at The Riverside Stadium. That is something that saw Jones attract plenty of attention, with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and a number of European clubs credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Having signed a long-term contract with ‘Boro earlier in the season, the Championship club may be confident of retaining his services, but with so much interest, it will be intriguing to see whether Jones is able to maintain that sort of form, now that there is more expectation on him to perform.