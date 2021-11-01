2 Middlesbrough player dilemmas Neil Warnock has to weigh up pre-Luton Town

Middlesbrough will be aiming to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City when they head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow to face Luton Town.

Neil Warnock’s side were unable to build upon their recent victories over Peterborough United, Barnsley and Cardiff City last weekend as the Blues sealed all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Currently 11th in the Championship, Boro will move above Luton in the table if they secure their third away league win of the season on Tuesday.

Having witnessed his side fail to deliver the goods against Birmingham, Warnock may decide to make some alterations to his team for the club’s meeting with Luton.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO player dilemmas that the Boro boss will need to weigh up ahead of this fixture…

Will Martin Payero be fit enough to feature?

Martin Payero has shown some real signs of promise for Middlesbrough since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

Particularly impressive during Boro’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff last month, the midfielder managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.71 as he scored in this fixture.

Having picked up a knock in Middlesbrough’s meeting with Birmingham, it will be intriguing to see whether Payero is fit enough to feature against Luton.

If Warnock is unwilling to take a risk on the midfielder, he could turn to James Lea Siliki for inspiration as the 25-year-old made a cameo appearance in last weekend’s game.

Should Duncan Watmore be handed another chance to impress?

When you consider that Marcus Tavernier and Onel Hernandez both failed to deliver the goods against Birmingham, Warnock may opt to give Duncan Watmore another opportunity to prove his worth tomorrow.

After scoring nine goals for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, Watmore would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the current campaign.

However, the former Sunderland man has struggled with his consistency this season as he has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

When you consider that Watmore will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance for his side on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is utilised as a winger or in a more advanced central role by Warnock at Kenilworth Road as he has featured in both of these positions in recent months.