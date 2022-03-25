2 Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder during this international break

Since Chris Wilder came into Middlesbrough in November, his side have improved significantly and climbed up the table now sitting seventh in the league and two points away from the play-offs.

Not only that but they had a brilliant FA Cup run beating Manchester United and Tottenham on their way to the Quarter Finals where they were finally beaten by Chelsea.

Chris Wilder’s men have no game this weekend with the international break but when they kick off again against Peterborough next weekend, they will be looking to go on an end of season run in the hope of securing themselves a play-off spot.

Here, we assess two dilemmas that Chris Wilder is facing as he prepares to take his team into their final games.

A high number of fixtures

Whilst the FA Cup run was brilliant for Middlesbrough and their fans, it has resulted in them having some league games rearranged and they currently have only played 37 games.

The four teams directly above them in the play-offs have played 38 and 39 games meaning the remainder of their season is not quite as congested as Middlesbrough’s is.

From now until the end of the season, they have two games every week apart from the week leading into the final game which is definitely going to add to the pressure on Chris Wilder’s men as they look to push up the table.

With nine games to go, Boro will have to keep up the intensity and hope the amount of games doesn’t take a toll on them.

Injuries

Both Dael Fry and Paddy McNair were forced off through injury during Middlesbrough’s FA Cup tie which was the most recent game they played.

Both players have been important in their side’s success this season and with them both being defensive players, if Wilder is left without them both it causes a hole at the back.

As it stands, both are non-serious looking and should be in contention for the Peterborough game.

However McNair, who was initially not expected to travel to Northern Ireland for international duty, was ruled out of Northern Ireland’s game against Luxembourg this evening.

That being said, he is expected to remain training with the Northern Ireland team in the hope that he will be fit for next week’s game against Hungary.

This is no doubt a worry for Wilder because if McNair was to make his injury worse on international duty, it may rule him out of league action for longer.

Although Boro have backup in the form of Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier, the Middlesbrough boss will be hoping he will have a large choice to select from for his side’s final games.