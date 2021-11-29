2 Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder as December looms

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder secured his first win in charge of the club on Saturday as his side defeated Huddersfield Town.

A brace from Duncan Watmore helped Boro seal all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As a result of this triumph, Wilder’s side moved up to 12th in the Championship standings and are now only six points adrift of the play-off places.

In order to have a chance of achieving a top-six finish in 2022, Middlesbrough will need to push on over the Christmas period.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Boro dilemmas that Wilder is facing as December looms…

Should Ikpeazu be given another chance to prove his worth at the Riverside Stadium?

Signed by former manager Neil Warnock in the summer transfer window, Uche Ikpeazu has struggled to adapt to life at the Riverside Stadium as he has only managed to score two goals in 16 Championship appearances.

Utilised as a substitute by Wilder in Middlesbrough’s three most recent league fixtures, the forward will be desperate to prove his worth by starting in one of the club’s upcoming clashes in December.

By illustrating his talent next month, Ikpeazu may end up staying at the club during the upcoming transfer window.

However, when you consider that Wycombe Wanderers are interested in re-signing the forward, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he moves on to pastures new in January if he continues to deliver underwhelming performances for Boro.

Will Wilder turn to Neil Taylor for inspiration over this period?

Signed by Boro on a short-term deal earlier this month, Neil Taylor has yet to make his debut for his new side in the Championship.

Included in the club’s match-day squad for their clashes with Millwall, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town, the 32-year-old may be handed the opportunity to impress over the Christmas period as Boro are set to play a host of games.

By rotating his options at left wing-back, Wilder will be able to keep his side fresh in December which could have a profound impact on the club’s fortunes in the Championship.

When you consider that Taylor has played 107 games at this level during his career to date, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division and thus is a great alternative option for Marc Bola.