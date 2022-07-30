2 Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder ahead of West Brom clash

Middlesbrough’s Championship campaign finally gets underway this evening.

It is a tricky test up first, too, with West Bromwich Albion the visitors to the Riverside Stadium.

Boro, like their opposition, have brought in new faces during the summer, and it will certainly be interesting to see how both sides integrate their new talent.

With that in mind, here are two dilemmas facing Boro boss Chris Wilder ahead of kick-off this evening.

Marcus Forss

One area that Middlesbrough have been desperate to do business in this summer is the striking department.

On Thursday, Wilder finally got a forward through the door – now former Brentford man Marcus Forss.

With Wilder’s options looking thin up front, the dilemma for Wilder now is just how much of the match will his new signing feature in?

A start seems unlikely having only just arrived at the club, however, will he play 45 minutes? Come on for 30 minutes? Just make a brief cameo for 10-15 minutes at the end?

These are all questions for Chris Wilder to ponder, and, in all honesty, they may depend on how the match plays out.

Who starts up front?

With Forss not starting, Wilder must turn to his current options when looking for starters, but there are not many quality options, it has to be said.

Realistically, it is a choice of Chuba Akpom, Uche Ikpeazu, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore for a starting berth, or two.

Given he did at least score some goals last season, perhaps Wilder will go with Watmore.

Alongside him is anyone’s guess, though, with a choice between Josh Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu likely to be made.

It will certainly be interesting to see which combination Wilder goes with, however, from next week onwards, Marcus Forss will surely be getting a start.