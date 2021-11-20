2 Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder ahead of Millwall match today

Chris Wilder begins life as Middlesbrough manager this afternoon, with Millwall the visitors at the Riverside Stadium.

The former Sheffield United boss was named as Neil Warnock’s successor over the international break, so he had the best part of two weeks working with the majority of the squad.

The focus will have been the Lions, who go into the game five places and three points ahead of Boro.

Despite that, Wilder has acknowledged that it’s a fixture his side will be expected to win, and fans will be intrigued to see if he can make his mark in his first game.

Here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the boss ahead of the game…

Daniels or Lumley in goal

The first big decision is going to be on who starts in goal.

Joe Lumley was brought in during the summer to be the number one and he was given an extended run in the team, but his performances weren’t always convincing.

Therefore, Warnock made the decision to go with the experienced Daniels in the past few games, and he didn’t really let the team down. So, it will be interesting to see who is the number one under Wilder.

Who to play up front

Boro haven’t been the most prolific side this season, but Wilder does have a lot of options to call on in the final third.

Generally, he has favoured two strikers in his career, and if that remains the case, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar and Josh Coburn will be competing for the positions.

The latter may be 18, but he has scored two in his last two, so, again, Wilder has some big decisions to make.